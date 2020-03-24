All apartments in Stanly County
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:37 AM

43226 Morrow Mountain Rd

43226 Morrow Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

43226 Morrow Mountain Road, Stanly County, NC 28001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 13.5 x 14 Living Room with large coat closet & carpet; 14 x 11 Kitchen furnished with built-in Dishwasher stove & refrigerator with eat in bar, built in serving bar with China Cabinet & vinyl flooring; 13 x 13 Family Room that is open to the kitchen with carpet, ceiling fan & French doors leading out onto 10 x 6.5 Deck; 12.5 x 14 Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, carpet & 1/2 bath; 10 x 11 Bedroom Two with carpet, walk-in closet & built in Cabinet/Storage; Full Bath is located in the hall with Tub/Shower Combo & Double sink/vanity. 24 x 9.5 Deck off the kitchen. 20 x 23 Detached Garage & Work Shop. Central Heat & Air by HEAT PUMP. **NO PETS** No Indoor Smoking. $850

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd have any available units?
43226 Morrow Mountain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stanly County, NC.
What amenities does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd have?
Some of 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
43226 Morrow Mountain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stanly County.
Does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd offers parking.
Does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 43226 Morrow Mountain Rd has units with air conditioning.
