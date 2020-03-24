43226 Morrow Mountain Rd

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 13.5 x 14 Living Room with large coat closet & carpet; 14 x 11 Kitchen furnished with built-in Dishwasher stove & refrigerator with eat in bar, built in serving bar with China Cabinet & vinyl flooring; 13 x 13 Family Room that is open to the kitchen with carpet, ceiling fan & French doors leading out onto 10 x 6.5 Deck; 12.5 x 14 Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, carpet & 1/2 bath; 10 x 11 Bedroom Two with carpet, walk-in closet & built in Cabinet/Storage; Full Bath is located in the hall with Tub/Shower Combo & Double sink/vanity. 24 x 9.5 Deck off the kitchen. 20 x 23 Detached Garage & Work Shop. Central Heat & Air by HEAT PUMP. **NO PETS** No Indoor Smoking. $850