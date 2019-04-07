145 Ethel Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Quaint 2 Bedroom Home in Stanley - This total electric 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home will not last! This home has a spacious kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen and bathroom have new flooring. The laundry area is located at the back of the home and leads out to the large fenced-in backyard. This one is a must see!



IMPORTANT INFORMATION: If you are interested in viewing this property, please visit our office at 201 E. Main Ave. in Downtown Gastonia between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Our office is located at the intersection of E. Main and Oakland St. We offer overnight key rentals Monday-Thursday with a $40 cash key deposit and a picture ID. No appointment is necessary. Please e-mail or call with specific questions that were not answered for you with this propertys information. Real estate law does not permit us to comment on the safety or quality of a neighborhood, so we will be unable to assist you with this type of question. If you are inquiring from out of town, please understand that you must visit the property first before you are permitted to apply- no exceptions. You can have a trusted friend or family member visit in your place if necessary. We thank you kindly for your cooperation in these matters, and look forward to assisting you in the future!



$50 application fee per adult / $75 per married couple

Property Matters Realty, LLC performs a criminal, civil and credit background check, current employment check and current and past rental history check, National Terrorist Database and Sex Offenders Registry check on every one of our applicants and residents over the age of 18.



Property Matters Realty, LLC

Phone: 704-861-0833

Fax: 704-861-0783

www.propertymattersrealty.com

Equal Housing Opportunity



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3446202)