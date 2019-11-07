9002 Brad Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nicely appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on corner lot in the back of quiet and friendly neighborhood with community pool. Cozy four season sunroom off the kitchen, great for morning coffee or an afternoon book. Master bedroom on main floor with on-suite bathroom and his-and-her closets. Laundry room and half bath on main level as well, washer and dryer are included. Also includes a whole-house water filtration system. Two secondary bedrooms are upstairs, along with a full bath and a bonus room or office. The home as a two car garage with extra storage in the attic accessed by pull-down stairs. The back yard is fenced in, has a swing set and storage building. Yard has natural wild flower area and room for a garden. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee. This is a smoke free home. Applications submitted through experienced real estate agent owner. Good credit is required along with no criminal background, no exceptions.