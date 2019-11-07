All apartments in Stallings
Find more places like 9002 Brad Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stallings, NC
/
9002 Brad Court
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

9002 Brad Court

9002 Brad Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stallings
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

9002 Brad Court, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely appointed 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on corner lot in the back of quiet and friendly neighborhood with community pool. Cozy four season sunroom off the kitchen, great for morning coffee or an afternoon book. Master bedroom on main floor with on-suite bathroom and his-and-her closets. Laundry room and half bath on main level as well, washer and dryer are included. Also includes a whole-house water filtration system. Two secondary bedrooms are upstairs, along with a full bath and a bonus room or office. The home as a two car garage with extra storage in the attic accessed by pull-down stairs. The back yard is fenced in, has a swing set and storage building. Yard has natural wild flower area and room for a garden. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Pets allowed with a non-refundable fee. This is a smoke free home. Applications submitted through experienced real estate agent owner. Good credit is required along with no criminal background, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9002 Brad Court have any available units?
9002 Brad Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 9002 Brad Court have?
Some of 9002 Brad Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9002 Brad Court currently offering any rent specials?
9002 Brad Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9002 Brad Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9002 Brad Court is pet friendly.
Does 9002 Brad Court offer parking?
Yes, 9002 Brad Court offers parking.
Does 9002 Brad Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9002 Brad Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9002 Brad Court have a pool?
Yes, 9002 Brad Court has a pool.
Does 9002 Brad Court have accessible units?
No, 9002 Brad Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9002 Brad Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9002 Brad Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9002 Brad Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9002 Brad Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Stallings 3 BedroomsStallings Apartments with Balcony
Stallings Apartments with Washer-DryerStallings Dog Friendly Apartments
Stallings Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College