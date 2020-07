Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/2019. ON THE GOLF COURSE! Brick front home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, covered porch, paved area surrounded by lovely landscaping and plantings. Patio has custom copper gas lanterns. Two story foyer, newly refinished wood floors throughout the main level. Gas fireplace. Master bedroom has view of the golf course. Wine refrigerator.