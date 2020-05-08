All apartments in Stallings
319 Cedarwood Lane

Location

319 Cedarwood Lane, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Cedarwood Lane have any available units?
319 Cedarwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
Is 319 Cedarwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
319 Cedarwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Cedarwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 319 Cedarwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 319 Cedarwood Lane offer parking?
No, 319 Cedarwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 319 Cedarwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Cedarwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Cedarwood Lane have a pool?
No, 319 Cedarwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 319 Cedarwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 319 Cedarwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Cedarwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Cedarwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Cedarwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Cedarwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

