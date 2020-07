Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Fenced yard and plenty of storage in Matthews - Move in ready home on large lot in Forest Park. Fenced back yard provides privacy, while the shed and 2 car garage offer plenty of storage space. Open floorplan with fireplace in living room. Master bath features dual vanity sinks, garden tub, and separate stand up shower. Convenient to I-485 so you can easily access everything you need in the area! Pets conditional.



