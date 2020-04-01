217 Marquis Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Like new townhouse freshly painted and ready for you to move in. The main level features all new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The open living room has a corner gas log fireplace, bay windows and flows right into the dining area. The kitchen features a center island, white appliances, tile back the the half bathroom, pantry and laundry room off it. The second floor of this townhouse has all brand new carpet including the stairs. The front facing master suite has vaulted ceiling, bay window seating area, private bathroom with dual sinks, vanity area, tub/shower combo and a walk in closet. The rear facing master bedroom also has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, a private bathroom with dual sinks and a tub/shower combo. Relax out back on the private patio area with views of the mature trees. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com