217 Marquis Court

217 Marquis Court · No Longer Available
Location

217 Marquis Court, Stallings, NC 28104

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Like new townhouse freshly painted and ready for you to move in. The main level features all new luxury vinyl plank flooring. The open living room has a corner gas log fireplace, bay windows and flows right into the dining area. The kitchen features a center island, white appliances, tile back the the half bathroom, pantry and laundry room off it. The second floor of this townhouse has all brand new carpet including the stairs. The front facing master suite has vaulted ceiling, bay window seating area, private bathroom with dual sinks, vanity area, tub/shower combo and a walk in closet. The rear facing master bedroom also has vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, a private bathroom with dual sinks and a tub/shower combo. Relax out back on the private patio area with views of the mature trees. Great location close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Marquis Court have any available units?
217 Marquis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 217 Marquis Court have?
Some of 217 Marquis Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Marquis Court currently offering any rent specials?
217 Marquis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Marquis Court pet-friendly?
No, 217 Marquis Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 217 Marquis Court offer parking?
No, 217 Marquis Court does not offer parking.
Does 217 Marquis Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Marquis Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Marquis Court have a pool?
No, 217 Marquis Court does not have a pool.
Does 217 Marquis Court have accessible units?
No, 217 Marquis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Marquis Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Marquis Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Marquis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Marquis Court does not have units with air conditioning.
