2045 Caernarfon Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

2045 Caernarfon Ln, Matthews, NC 28104 - This beautiful home is conveniently located in the Shannamara community and is minutes from downtown Mathews and I-485. The property has approximately 2,492 square feet with 3 beds, 1 full and 1 half bath with a lot size of 0.94 acres. The inside of the home has hardwood flooring and carpeted bedrooms upstairs.The master bath and downstairs bath have been remodeled. The kitchen is stunning with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Big nice garage with extra room for storage, fenced back yard. Within walking distance of Golf Course and community pool. Tenants will have access to community pool and walking trails. Nearby schools include Stallings Elementary School, Porter Ridge Middle School and Porter Ridge High School.Available for viewing,accepting rental applications for Feb 2020.



TO SEE THIS PROPERTY:



Fill out the application for the property completely and include 1 month proof of income



Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.



We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and proof of income



Pay the $60 application fee after you see the property if you like it and want to go forward.



* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.



**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.



(RLNE5488530)