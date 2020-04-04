All apartments in Stallings
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

2045 Caernarfon Lane

2045 Caernarfon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2045 Caernarfon Lane, Stallings, NC 28104
Shannamara

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2045 Caernarfon Ln, Matthews, NC 28104 - This beautiful home is conveniently located in the Shannamara community and is minutes from downtown Mathews and I-485. The property has approximately 2,492 square feet with 3 beds, 1 full and 1 half bath with a lot size of 0.94 acres. The inside of the home has hardwood flooring and carpeted bedrooms upstairs.The master bath and downstairs bath have been remodeled. The kitchen is stunning with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Big nice garage with extra room for storage, fenced back yard. Within walking distance of Golf Course and community pool. Tenants will have access to community pool and walking trails. Nearby schools include Stallings Elementary School, Porter Ridge Middle School and Porter Ridge High School.Available for viewing,accepting rental applications for Feb 2020.

TO SEE THIS PROPERTY:

Fill out the application for the property completely and include 1 month proof of income

Every adult living in the home must fill out an application.

We will arrange for you to see the property after we receive your completed application and proof of income

Pay the $60 application fee after you see the property if you like it and want to go forward.

* *These properties do not accept section 8 vouchers.

**We do not show any property without a completed application.with proof of your income and a copy of your driver's license.

(RLNE5488530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Caernarfon Lane have any available units?
2045 Caernarfon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 2045 Caernarfon Lane have?
Some of 2045 Caernarfon Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Caernarfon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Caernarfon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Caernarfon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Caernarfon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Caernarfon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Caernarfon Lane offers parking.
Does 2045 Caernarfon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Caernarfon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Caernarfon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2045 Caernarfon Lane has a pool.
Does 2045 Caernarfon Lane have accessible units?
No, 2045 Caernarfon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Caernarfon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2045 Caernarfon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2045 Caernarfon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2045 Caernarfon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
