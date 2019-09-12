All apartments in Stallings
1081 Woodglen Lane

1081 Woodglen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1081 Woodglen Lane, Stallings, NC 28104
Callonwood

Amenities

End Unit Townhome in Callonwood, Matthews! Near I-485 - End unit! Tons of natural light, hardwoods in living areas, custom light fixtures & thats only the beginning! Kitchen has abundant cabinetry, black appliances & breakfast bar. Laundry on main level. Master suite down with walk in closet and luxurious BA. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious with large shared bathroom and attic space. Detached garage and storage unit. Callonwood community is very close to I-485, easy drive to Uptown, minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, banks and more. Features a community pool, large and small dog park, playground and walking trails! Lawncare is included! Call today to schedule your appointment! 704-814-0461.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Woodglen Lane have any available units?
1081 Woodglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1081 Woodglen Lane have?
Some of 1081 Woodglen Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Woodglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Woodglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Woodglen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1081 Woodglen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1081 Woodglen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1081 Woodglen Lane offers parking.
Does 1081 Woodglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 Woodglen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Woodglen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1081 Woodglen Lane has a pool.
Does 1081 Woodglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 1081 Woodglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Woodglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1081 Woodglen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1081 Woodglen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1081 Woodglen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
