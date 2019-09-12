1081 Woodglen Lane

Amenities

End Unit Townhome in Callonwood, Matthews! Near I-485 - End unit! Tons of natural light, hardwoods in living areas, custom light fixtures & thats only the beginning! Kitchen has abundant cabinetry, black appliances & breakfast bar. Laundry on main level. Master suite down with walk in closet and luxurious BA. Upstairs bedrooms are spacious with large shared bathroom and attic space. Detached garage and storage unit. Callonwood community is very close to I-485, easy drive to Uptown, minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, banks and more. Features a community pool, large and small dog park, playground and walking trails! Lawncare is included! Call today to schedule your appointment! 704-814-0461.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5123134)