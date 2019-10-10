1008 Feather Oak Lane

Amenities

Great family home located in the beautiful and quiet Callonwood neighborhood. Large kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets and counter space and breakfast area. Two story great room with fireplace and lots of natural light, formal dining room and living room. Large recreation room with adjoining office. The upper level features a large master bedroom with a trey ceiling, a walk in closet and master bath with garden tub and walk-in shower, Three other bedrooms and a bathroom complete the upper level. The interior has been completely painted. Book your appointment today to see this beautiful home!