Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

Location

1008 Feather Oak Lane, Stallings, NC 28104
Callonwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Great family home located in the beautiful and quiet Callonwood neighborhood. Large kitchen with center island, lots of cabinets and counter space and breakfast area. Two story great room with fireplace and lots of natural light, formal dining room and living room. Large recreation room with adjoining office. The upper level features a large master bedroom with a trey ceiling, a walk in closet and master bath with garden tub and walk-in shower, Three other bedrooms and a bathroom complete the upper level. The interior has been completely painted. Book your appointment today to see this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Feather Oak Lane have any available units?
1008 Feather Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stallings, NC.
What amenities does 1008 Feather Oak Lane have?
Some of 1008 Feather Oak Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Feather Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Feather Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Feather Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Feather Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stallings.
Does 1008 Feather Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Feather Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 1008 Feather Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Feather Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Feather Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 1008 Feather Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Feather Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 1008 Feather Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Feather Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Feather Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 Feather Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 Feather Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
