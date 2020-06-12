/
2 bedroom apartments
84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake, NC
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Waterford
801 Shell Dr, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
1235 sqft
Waterford Apartments, located in the town of Spring Lake, NC, showcases majestic apartment homes inspired by you, our residents.
Pine Forest
11 Units Available
Patriot Point
204 McKenzie Rd, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
936 sqft
Come experience the best community lifestyle in Spring Lake. You will fall in love with our community’s charm, well-tended grounds, and welcoming views.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
Lakehurst Apartments
1000 Riverbank Dr, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1072 sqft
Welcome to the good life at Lakehurst apartments located in Spring Lake, North Carolina. Our pet friendly community boasts a sparkling swimming pool, two relaxing fishing ponds, and a playground.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
232 W. Manchester Road
232 West Manchester Road, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
2 bed, 1 bath apartment located close to Fort Bragg, as well as shopping and restaurants. Apartment has beautiful exposed brick and an area for a dining room table in the kitchen. Comes with a stove and a fridge. Washer and dryer available on site.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
503 N Grogg Street
503 North Grogg Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$500
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1308 King Avenue
1308 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1307 King Avenue
1307 King Street, Spring Lake, NC
2 Bedrooms
$600
2 WEEKS FREE! This affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located in Spring Lake. This unit has front and rear access for your convenience! The eat in kitchen has lots of light, and the bedroom is spacious.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
1176 Andrews Road
1176 Andrews Road, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath apartment for rent. Recently renovated with new flooring and paint. Spacious living room, kitchen and backyard. Stop by our office today to view this property before it gets snatched up.
Pine Forest
1 Unit Available
979 Domain Drive
979 Domain Drive, Cumberland County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$575
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex! Minutes From Fort Bragg and Shopping! TEXT HPM1308 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Lake
Terry Sanford
14 Units Available
Plantation at Fayetteville
3050 Plantation Garden Way, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1246 sqft
Discover the difference at Fayetteville’s newest premier apartment community.
Pine Forest
4 Units Available
Tartan Place Apartments
401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax.
Pine Forest
9 Units Available
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
835 sqft
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
6 Units Available
Landmark
146 London Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$845
1085 sqft
Landmark Apartments are setting the standard for comfortable, carefree living in Fayetteville, NC. Beautiful floor plans complete with unique features define the lavish lifestyle which can only be found at our community.
Terry Sanford
18 Units Available
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$910
1124 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
11 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$881
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
1 Unit Available
140 Homeplace Court
140 Homeplace Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$680
1000 sqft
2 bedroom and 2 bath apartment on quiet cul de sac street. Recent updates include new paint and new carpet. Private wood deck. Plenty of resident parking.
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
1190 Wrenwood Ct.
1190 Wrenwood, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Coming Soon 1190 Wrenwood (Mid July) (Small Pet-Friendly) - Coming Soon (Mid July) 2 bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome with modern features including all stainless steel appliances, gray paint throughout, and updated bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
338 Ayrshire Ct
338 Ayrshire Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$920
1350 sqft
Coming Soon (Mid July) 338 Ayrshire Ct. (Pets Considered) - Coming Soon (Mid July) This lovely Town home is close to Methodist College and Ft Bragg, backing up to the 12th Green on Kings Grant Golf Course. It features 2 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
3588 Torbay Drive
3588 Torbay Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$735
950 sqft
3588 Torbay Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28311 2 Beds·2 Baths·948 Sq FtFreshly Painted Two bedrooms/Two baths.
1 Unit Available
4215 S. Dowfield Street
4215 South Dowfield Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
Newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath townhouse style apartment. Quiet apartment community with plenty of parking. Well manicured landscape provides a peaceful living environment. Apartment includes a fridge and a stove.
1 Unit Available
4124 S. Dowfield Street
4124 South Dowfield Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Two bedroom and 1 bath townhouse style apartment. Quiet apartment community with plenty of parking. Well manicured landscape provides a peaceful living environment. Apartment includes refrigerator, range and vent hood.
Terry Sanford
1 Unit Available
5023 Juliet Drive
5023 Juliet Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
2 Bdrm / 1 Bth For Rent ! Water included Section 8 Welcomed - WELCOME HOME! 2 bedroom , 1 bath Close to Ft. Bragg & bus line, not far from a Shopping Center. No Pets allowed. Water is included and Section 8 Welcome! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4779755)
1 Unit Available
4208 S Dowfield Street
4208 South Dowfield Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Cute little 2 bed, 1 bath apartment located in a duplex. New flooring, carpets cleaned, and freshly painted. Apartment includes a range, a refrigerator, and W/D hookups.
