Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth brick tri level home. 1st level is great room with beautiful hardwoods, 3rd bdrm with full bath, 2nd level is fully equipped kitchen and formal dining room. Upper level includes Mstr bdrm with hardwoods, 2nd bdrm and full hall bth. Large rear yard fully fenced with detached storage shed. Short commute to the base and shopping. Dog friendly up to 25 lbs. TEXT HPM1326 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.