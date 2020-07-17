All apartments in Sneads Ferry
102 E Bay Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

102 E Bay Drive

102 East Bay Drive · (910) 333-6263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 East Bay Drive, Sneads Ferry, NC 28460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 E Bay Drive · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Waterfront Townhome including BOAT SLIP and lift in Bayshore Marina! - Enjoy the finest in Waterfront living!! This boat ready rental, located in the desirable Bayshore Marina community in Sneads Ferry, features a 40’ boat slip with electric lift just 500 yrds from your patio. The community offers a waterfront pool, bulkhead, boat ramp, in a protective basin with a 10,000 lb/40ft boat slip (#13). Walk out onto the 2nd floor deck and first floor patio overlooking the water where you can grow herbs, flowers, and vegetables. Outdoor steps and deck feature TREX decking with vinyl balcony railings, all for low maintenance, with a retractable sun shade for additional comfort and enjoyment. Kayak storage racks (3) are located just off the patio for easy launching 50 yards away. This lovely townhome features 3 expansive bedrooms, each with en-suite bathrooms and custom tile work, hosting GORGEOUS water views on all levels. Crown molding and wood/tile flooring throughout. The open kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, accented backsplash, top-of-the-line appliances and built-in beverage fridges (1st and 2nd levels). Just off the 1st floor bedroom, is a spacious sunroom with spectacular view, complete with a granite countertop, mini refrigerator, and small sink perfect for a mini-kitchenette. Floored attic for additional storage space; spacious 1 car garage; water filtration system; water softener system; washer and dryer; fish cleaning stations on the docks; lawn maintenance included with HOA. Truly a boaters dream!

(RLNE5680203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E Bay Drive have any available units?
102 E Bay Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 E Bay Drive have?
Some of 102 E Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 E Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 E Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 E Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 E Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 102 E Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 102 E Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 102 E Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 E Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 E Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 E Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 E Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
