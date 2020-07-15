Apartment List
/
NC
/
sanford
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:17 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sanford, NC

Finding an apartment in Sanford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1509 Wiggins Drive
1509 Wiggins Dr, Sanford, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Gorgeous 3300 sq ft home in West Landing. This home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac & features 4 B/r's, 3.5 baths plus a bonus room! Master bedroom is downstairs. Mother-in-law suite, 2 additional bedrooms & bonus are upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Sanford

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
257 Lakeview Drive
257 Lakeview Drive, Lee County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW LISTING in Carolina Trace- Lake Front Property Overlooking Lake Trace! (Downstairs Level Only) - New to the Rental Market! This property is advertising for Downstairs Floor. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 Full Bath Rental overlooking Lake Trace.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
93 Northridge Trail
93 Northridge Trail, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2568 sqft
93 Northridge Trail Available 07/28/20 3 bedroom/2.5 bath spacious home in gated community of Carolina Trace - Spacious three bedroom, two and one half bath home with a great view of the golf course (RLNE5831686)
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
8 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,073
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
65 Lansing Court West
65 Lansing Court West, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2200 sqft
65 Lansing Court West Available 08/10/20 Lovely 2 Story Home - Enjoy the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with ceramic tiled kitchen and bathroom floors. Kitchen has tiled back splash and so does master bath tub. Security system and trey ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Bluebird Court
84 Bluebird Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,230
1950 sqft
Lovely two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in PEACHTREE CROSSINGS. This home has Laminate flooring and gas log fireplace in the Great Room. The formal dining room has trey ceiling and chair rail.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1988 Tingen Rd.
1988 Tingen Road, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1358 sqft
Sunset Ridge subdivision - 1988 Tingen Rd. Sanford, NC 27332 located in Sunset Ridge subdivision. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with bonus room over garage and over 1300 sq. ft of living space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
131 Castlerock Drive
131 Castlerock Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
2281 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom, Bonus Room home located in popular The Summit of Harnett County. This home sits on a large lot and has a double car garage, Lawn Sprinkler, Rear Shed, Rear Screened porch and rock patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Sapphire Dr
85 Sapphire Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
2613 sqft
85 Sapphire Dr Available 07/20/20 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Home with Bonus Room, Large Fenced Yard, and Storage Building. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home in Laurel Valley.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
170 State Highway 87 N
170 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2361 sqft
Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
85 Lansing Court West
85 Lansing Court West, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1818 sqft
Great house located in a cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath homes features a fenced in back yard and laminate floors through out the lower level. Close to Ft. Bragg, Fayetteville, Sanford, and Lillington. Pets upon approval.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sanford, NC

Finding an apartment in Sanford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Sanford 3 BedroomsSanford Apartments with Balconies
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Pet Friendly Places
Orange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NC
Morrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill