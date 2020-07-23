All apartments in Salisbury
39 Kesler Street
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:41 PM

39 Kesler Street

39 Kesler Street · (704) 741-1644
Location

39 Kesler Street, Salisbury, NC 28144

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$635

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great looking hardwoods throughout! 2 bed 1 bath and spacious kitchen, Near dining and shopping. This property is in a nice little community with most homes on the street owned by the same owner, and established neighbors! Check out this little gem today!

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. No smoking inside. $635 security deposit and $200 non- refundable pet deposit and $25 monthly pet fee per pet

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lockbox on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lockbox. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lockbox.

It's important to know that the code to the lockbox will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com as well as a separate Pet Screening at https://www.jlfmanagement.com/pet-application. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in home will be required to pay a $40 application fee. For pet application, fees see in link above.

* PLEASE NOTE: WE DO NOT ADVERTISE OUR AVAILABLE PROPERTIES ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU SEE THIS HOME ON CRAIGSLIST, PLEASE FLAG THE LISTING AND CONTACT OUR OFFICE IMMEDIATELY. *

Rental Terms: Rent: $635, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $635, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Kesler Street have any available units?
39 Kesler Street has a unit available for $635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 39 Kesler Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Kesler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Kesler Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Kesler Street is pet friendly.
Does 39 Kesler Street offer parking?
No, 39 Kesler Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 Kesler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Kesler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Kesler Street have a pool?
No, 39 Kesler Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Kesler Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Kesler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Kesler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Kesler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Kesler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Kesler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
