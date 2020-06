Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning conference room

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities conference room parking garage

DOWNTOWN RUTHERFORDTON OFFICE/RETAIL- Newly Renovated Office Space with open floor plan, conference room, and 3 private offices. Two offices could be divided to make a total of 5 private offices. Renovations include all interior, electrical, network, HVAC, Plumbing, windows, doors, bathrooms and kitchen. Space is 3500 total square feet with 500 sqft of garage/storage space. $10 per sqft/year lease rate. You will not find a better office building in Rutherfordton!!!