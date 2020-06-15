All apartments in River Bend
7 Pillory Circle

7 Pillory Circle · (252) 637-5600 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Pillory Circle, River Bend, NC 28562
River Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Pillory Circle · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
7 Pillory Circle - Apartment available in the River Bend Subdivision! - Cozy up in this duplex, built-in 1982, offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and a screened-in back porch! The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator, a range, and a dishwasher. For those chilly nights, snuggle up in front of the fireplace! Nearby schools include Benn Quinn Elementary, H.J.MacDonald Middle School, and New Bern High School. Conveniently located off HWY 17, this home is close to local restaurants and shopping. Riverbend water/sewer, Duke Energy. No pets, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Pillory Circle have any available units?
7 Pillory Circle has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Pillory Circle have?
Some of 7 Pillory Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Pillory Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Pillory Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Pillory Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7 Pillory Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Bend.
Does 7 Pillory Circle offer parking?
No, 7 Pillory Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7 Pillory Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Pillory Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Pillory Circle have a pool?
No, 7 Pillory Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7 Pillory Circle have accessible units?
No, 7 Pillory Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Pillory Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Pillory Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Pillory Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Pillory Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
