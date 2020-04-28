All apartments in River Bend
201 Shoreline Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:50 PM

201 Shoreline Drive

201 Shoreline Drive · (252) 637-5600 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC 28562
River Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 Shoreline Drive · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out. This spacious home will accommodate your family comfortably. Living room, dining room, family room with gas log fireplace. Very large bonus room with surround sound system and patio doors that lead out onto your wrap around deck. Master suite with walk-in closet. The established flora will delight your guests when entertaining outdoors. Eat-in kitchen comes with a plethora of cabinets for all of your storage needs. (2) large outdoor buildings. (2) Trane heat Pumps and Mitsubishi heat/a/c for bonus room.Duke Energy Electric, Town of River Bend water, Septic Tank, Amerigas Tank, pets negotiable.

(RLNE4011363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Shoreline Drive have any available units?
201 Shoreline Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Shoreline Drive have?
Some of 201 Shoreline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Shoreline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
201 Shoreline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Shoreline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Shoreline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 201 Shoreline Drive offer parking?
No, 201 Shoreline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 201 Shoreline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Shoreline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Shoreline Drive have a pool?
No, 201 Shoreline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 201 Shoreline Drive have accessible units?
No, 201 Shoreline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Shoreline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Shoreline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Shoreline Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Shoreline Drive has units with air conditioning.
