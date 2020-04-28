Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out. This spacious home will accommodate your family comfortably. Living room, dining room, family room with gas log fireplace. Very large bonus room with surround sound system and patio doors that lead out onto your wrap around deck. Master suite with walk-in closet. The established flora will delight your guests when entertaining outdoors. Eat-in kitchen comes with a plethora of cabinets for all of your storage needs. (2) large outdoor buildings. (2) Trane heat Pumps and Mitsubishi heat/a/c for bonus room.Duke Energy Electric, Town of River Bend water, Septic Tank, Amerigas Tank, pets negotiable.



(RLNE4011363)