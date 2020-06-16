All apartments in Reidsville
Reidsville, NC
704 Melrose Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

704 Melrose Street

704 Melrose Street · (877) 751-1677
Location

704 Melrose Street, Reidsville, NC 27320

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1114 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to 704 Melrose Street! This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint, refinished hardwood flooring, and a beautiful tiled shower! Great location! Close to the Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital, BUS 29 and plenty of shopping and restaurants! Schedule your tour online today and experience your next home first hand!

Schedule a self guided tour today! Call us at 877.751.1677.

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Melrose Street have any available units?
704 Melrose Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 704 Melrose Street have?
Some of 704 Melrose Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 Melrose Street is pet friendly.
Does 704 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 704 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 704 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 704 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 Melrose Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
