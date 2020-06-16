Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to 704 Melrose Street! This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features stainless steel kitchen appliances, fresh paint, refinished hardwood flooring, and a beautiful tiled shower! Great location! Close to the Cone Health Annie Penn Hospital, BUS 29 and plenty of shopping and restaurants! Schedule your tour online today and experience your next home first hand!



Schedule a self guided tour today! Call us at 877.751.1677.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**