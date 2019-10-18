All apartments in Ranlo
2614 Spencer Avenue
2614 Spencer Avenue

2614 Spencer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Spencer Avenue, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available in Ranlo will be this charming 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom ranch home! This home is located right down the street from the newly remodeled Town of Ranlo Park with splash pad, mini golf and play equipment. We are just finishing up this home and it will have brand new flooring, paint, appliances and fixtures! You may secure this home today with an approved application and paid $150 Reservation Binder Fee!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

