1331 North 2nd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BR / 1 BA available in Gastonia, NC!



This property includes :



-Central A/C

-Stove

-Fridge

-Washer/Dryer Hookup



There is a $25/month water reimbursement fee on top of rent for this unit.



One small pet considered. If approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee per pet and an extra $15/month for pet rent.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net

Application fee is non refundable.



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.