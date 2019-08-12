1331 North 2nd Street

Amenities
2 BR / 1 BA available in Gastonia, NC!
This property includes :
-Central A/C
-Stove
-Fridge
-Washer/Dryer Hookup
There is a $25/month water reimbursement fee on top of rent for this unit.
One small pet considered. If approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee per pet and an extra $15/month for pet rent.
Application fee is non refundable.
Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
