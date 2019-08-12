All apartments in Ranlo
Find more places like 1331 North 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ranlo, NC
/
1331 North 2nd Street
Last updated August 12 2019 at 9:26 PM

1331 North 2nd Street

1331 Second St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ranlo
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1331 Second St, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BR / 1 BA available in Gastonia, NC!

This property includes :

-Central A/C
-Stove
-Fridge
-Washer/Dryer Hookup

There is a $25/month water reimbursement fee on top of rent for this unit.

One small pet considered. If approved it is $350 non refundable pet fee per pet and an extra $15/month for pet rent.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net
Application fee is non refundable.

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $875

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 North 2nd Street have any available units?
1331 North 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 1331 North 2nd Street have?
Some of 1331 North 2nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 North 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1331 North 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 North 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 North 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1331 North 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 1331 North 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1331 North 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 North 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 North 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 1331 North 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1331 North 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1331 North 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 North 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 North 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 North 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1331 North 2nd Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ranlo 3 BedroomsRanlo Apartments with Garage
Ranlo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRanlo Apartments with Parking
Ranlo Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SC
Lake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College