Ranlo, NC
129 Sharon Avenue
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:27 AM

129 Sharon Avenue

129 Sharon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

129 Sharon Avenue, Ranlo, NC 28054

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A completely remodeled beautiful Duplex. Only once occupies for few month since remodel. Absolutely immaculate. The apartment will have new appliances at move in. Your clients will love the quiet enclave of Ranlo. Make it a short day and show this unit first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 Sharon Avenue have any available units?
129 Sharon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 129 Sharon Avenue have?
Some of 129 Sharon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Sharon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 Sharon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 Sharon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 129 Sharon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ranlo.
Does 129 Sharon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 129 Sharon Avenue offers parking.
Does 129 Sharon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 Sharon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 Sharon Avenue have a pool?
No, 129 Sharon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 129 Sharon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 Sharon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 Sharon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 Sharon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 Sharon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 Sharon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
