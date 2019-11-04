A completely remodeled beautiful Duplex. Only once occupies for few month since remodel. Absolutely immaculate. The apartment will have new appliances at move in. Your clients will love the quiet enclave of Ranlo. Make it a short day and show this unit first.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 Sharon Avenue have any available units?
129 Sharon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ranlo, NC.
What amenities does 129 Sharon Avenue have?
Some of 129 Sharon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 Sharon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 Sharon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.