129 Sharon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A completely remodeled beautiful Duplex. Only once occupies for few month since remodel. Absolutely immaculate. The apartment will have new appliances at move in. Your clients will love the quiet enclave of Ranlo. Make it a short day and show this unit first.