/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:06 PM
136 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive
1959 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Come see this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex unit in the neighborhood of Hunters Creek. New paint and floors, new appliances, and large fenced in back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
112 Mesa Lane
112 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
992 sqft
Two story townhome in convenient Hunters Creek. Living room with fireplace, guest bath, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer closet, outside storage room. Enclosed sun porch and fenced back yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1140 Pueblo Drive
1140 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Exceptionally well maintained one story townhome with convenient access to the Base through the Piney Green Gate. Open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, lots of counter and cabinet space and a laundry area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
109 Mesa Lane
109 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$875
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 109 Mesa Lane in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2733 Brookfield Drive
2733 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex, close to Main gate of Camp Lejeune. Lawn care included in rent. Privacy fenced backyard, 1 small pet negotiable. Lawn care inclueded.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
206 Hickory Grove Drive
206 Hickory Grove Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
882 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 206 Hickory Grove Drive in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
110 Live Oak Court
110 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
877 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Live Oak Court in Piney Green. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
413 Sullivan Loop Road
413 Sullivan Loop Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
Fabulous townhouse in a new subdivision close to the back gate. The Spirit floor plan is perfect for convenience and comfort. You will love retreating upstairs to either bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
498 Hemlock Drive
498 Hemlock Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
This beautiful two bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in Aragona Village with a short drive to area schools, shopping, restaurants and bases. This home has a split floor plan with a bonus room. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
219 Mesa Lane
219 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$757
882 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune, area shopping and restaurants. Home features a fireplace to snuggle up to on chilly nights. All pets must be approved by homeowner.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
115 Glenside Court
115 Glenside Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$799
877 sqft
Very nice duplex in Hunter''s Creek subdivision only minutes from base. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an Enclosed porch on back and privacy fenced yard. Also an extra parking pad and covered porch. Come check out this beautiful home.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
206 Winners Circle South
206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
118 Live Oak Court
118 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$717
877 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home located close to Camp Lejeune Main Gate. Close to an array of shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Back yard has a patio that is great for enjoying the warm Carolina nights. All pets must be pre-approved by the owner.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
103 Live Oak Court
103 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Centrally located in the heart of Jacksonville! This duplex features 2 bedroom/ 2 bath and close to all schools, shopping needs, and base accesses. Spacious living room with fireplace for those cold nights...
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
123 Live Oak Court
123 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
877 sqft
Great Location! Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath home located on the end of a quiet cul de sac. The living room has a vaulted ceiling with a real wood burning fireplace. Close to the Camp Lejeune main gate!
1 of 12
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1521 Tramway Court
1521 Tramway Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
2 Bedroom Duplex, Hunters Creek, Convenient to Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River, schools, shopping and restaurants. - Cute 2 bedroom duplex located just off Piney Green.
1 of 13
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
408 Winners Circle N
408 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath one story town home in Horse Creek Farms. Lawn care provided outside of fenced area. Large shady fenced in back yard. Open living room with electric fireplace. End unit.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
970 W. Pueblo Dr.
970 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$760
970 W. Pueblo Dr. Available 04/24/20 Adorable Townhome in Hunter's Creek - Two story, two bedroom townhome in Indian Wells. Electric fireplace in living room, laundry area in the kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1506 Tramway Court
1506 Tramway Ct, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$727
941 sqft
Charming two bedroom two bath duplex in Old Hunters Creek. Just outside Camp Lejeune main gate and close to area beaches, shopping and restaurants. The living room features a fireplace that is great for use on chilly winter evenings.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$657
941 sqft
Nice two bedroom two bath duplex that is centrally located. Just minutes to Camp Lejeune, area shopping, restaurants and beaches. The living room features a fireplace that you can cozy up in front of during those cold winter months.
1 of 5
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
985 W Pueblo Drive
985 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$675
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex. Close to shopping center and Camp Lejeune.
1 of 24
Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
213 Mesa Lane
213 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
882 sqft
2 Bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open living room area with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and electric heated fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout (No Carpet!). Eat-in style kitchen with all appliances and indoor laundry closet.
1 of 19
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
1514 Tramway Court
1514 Tramway Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$650
941 sqft
Very Nice two bedroom duplex in Hunters Creek Subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Piney Green
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Cornerstone Place
112 Cornerstone Pl, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
896 sqft
- Cute 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhouse. Nice kitchen with all appliances, built-in microwave and pantry. The townhouse has a HOA which takes care of the lawn - tenant to maintain any shrubs or flower beds.
Similar Pages
Piney Green 1 BedroomsPiney Green 2 BedroomsPiney Green 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPiney Green 3 Bedrooms
Piney Green Apartments with BalconyPiney Green Apartments with GaragePiney Green Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPiney Green Apartments with Parking