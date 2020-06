Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this wonderful home with spacious living room with fireplace to snuggle up by on cold nights. The home has 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths with large closets in each bedroom for lots of storage. Kitchen is right off the living room for easy communication with kids or guest when entertaining. Fully equipped kitchen. Laundry room conveniently located in the kitchen behind doors. Lawn Care is included. Sliding glass doors open up to private deck and storage room for extra storage. Dogs 20 pounds or less only. No exceptions.