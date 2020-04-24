All apartments in Piney Green
261 Easy Street
261 Easy Street

261 Easy Street · (910) 347-4049
Location

261 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm. Six months lease for an additional $30 per month or a 91 day lease for an additional $150 per month. One pet allowed but must be under 40 lbs and over 1 year old with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee. No aggressive breeds or breed mixes. Don't miss out on this great rental before it is gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Easy Street have any available units?
261 Easy Street has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 261 Easy Street have?
Some of 261 Easy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Easy Street currently offering any rent specials?
261 Easy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Easy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 Easy Street is pet friendly.
Does 261 Easy Street offer parking?
Yes, 261 Easy Street does offer parking.
Does 261 Easy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Easy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Easy Street have a pool?
No, 261 Easy Street does not have a pool.
Does 261 Easy Street have accessible units?
No, 261 Easy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Easy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Easy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Easy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Easy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
