206 Winners Circle South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping. You will find an open floor plan downstairs, painted with neutral colors, featuring crown molding in living and dining room, easy to maintain wood laminate flooring, a guest bathroom and laundry area. Large open design kitchen recently upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinets! This large area can hold a stand alone island or be used as an eat in kitchen. Upstairs you will find that each bedroom has its very own bath with walk-in closet. The sliding glass doors will take you onto your open patio, perfect grilling and summer fun. This home backs up to trees in the rear for added privacy. You won't have to worry about mowing the lawn either, all landscaping, pressure washing, and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Appliances included in home- Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Washer and Dryer. Pet Friendly!

Owner pays for lawn maintenance. Renter responsible for utilities (water, sewer, trash, electric). Non refundable pet deposit of $250 each for small pet or $300 for large pet. No breed restrictions. Be the first to enjoy this newly renovated home!