Last updated June 4 2020

206 Winners Circle South

206 Winners Circle · (904) 412-8394
Location

206 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You could be enjoying this tastefully decorated, well maintained end unit townhouse with attached one car garage. Located in a very desirable neighborhood right off of Piney Green Road, close to base, schools, and shopping. You will find an open floor plan downstairs, painted with neutral colors, featuring crown molding in living and dining room, easy to maintain wood laminate flooring, a guest bathroom and laundry area. Large open design kitchen recently upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful white cabinets! This large area can hold a stand alone island or be used as an eat in kitchen. Upstairs you will find that each bedroom has its very own bath with walk-in closet. The sliding glass doors will take you onto your open patio, perfect grilling and summer fun. This home backs up to trees in the rear for added privacy. You won't have to worry about mowing the lawn either, all landscaping, pressure washing, and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Appliances included in home- Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Washer and Dryer. Pet Friendly!
Owner pays for lawn maintenance. Renter responsible for utilities (water, sewer, trash, electric). Non refundable pet deposit of $250 each for small pet or $300 for large pet. No breed restrictions. Be the first to enjoy this newly renovated home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Winners Circle South have any available units?
206 Winners Circle South has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Winners Circle South have?
Some of 206 Winners Circle South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Winners Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
206 Winners Circle South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Winners Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Winners Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 206 Winners Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 206 Winners Circle South does offer parking.
Does 206 Winners Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Winners Circle South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Winners Circle South have a pool?
No, 206 Winners Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 206 Winners Circle South have accessible units?
No, 206 Winners Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Winners Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Winners Circle South has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Winners Circle South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Winners Circle South has units with air conditioning.
