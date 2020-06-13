Apartment List
153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC

Finding an apartment in Pineville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pineville
8 Units Available
Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr, Pineville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1686 sqft
Great location just minutes from Ballantyne and Charlotte's Light Rail. Units feature gourmet kitchens, wide open floor plans and individual garages. Quiet community with walking trail, private courtyards and dog walking paths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
12120 Stratfield Place Way
12120 Stratfield Place Circle, Pineville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhome in Pineville - Subdivision: Carolina Crossing Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2007 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Pineville Elem.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Pineville
1 Unit Available
14002 Green Birch Drive
14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2770 sqft
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Seven Eagles
12 Units Available
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Seven Eagles
15 Units Available
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,278
1200 sqft
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
17 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,271
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
643 Rock Lake Glen
643 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - End Unit 2 Story Townhome Located in Cole Creek Community in Fort Mill, SC, Very Close to I-77, Pineville and Lots of Shopping and Restaurants. 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level with Vaulted Ceilings), 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom in Cole Creek Subdivision - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Summerlake Drive
826 Summerlake Drive, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Townhome Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Very Close to Local Shopping, Restaurants and I-77 (Charlotte), 3 Bedrooms & A Loft (All Upstairs), 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3347 Norwich Road
3347 Norwich Road, York County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2745 sqft
3347 Norwich Road Available 06/15/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Beautiful Large 2 Story Home Located in Regent Park in Fort Mill, Close to Charlotte, Shopping and Restaurants. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 6.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining areas. New carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Park Crossing
1 Unit Available
9222 Kings Canyon Drive
9222 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1032 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse located in the quaint Park Walk neighborhood. It boasts beautiful wood floors throughout, upgraded black appliances, and a balcony perfect for entertaining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
6522 Point Comfort Lane
6522 Point Comfort Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1298 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhome located just minutes away from Southpark, Ballantyne and Carolina Place Mall.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Ballantyne West
1 Unit Available
14038 Eden Court
14038 Eden Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1304 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Seven Eagles
1 Unit Available
9905 Chimney Corner Court
9905 Chimney Corner Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2216 sqft
Immaculate spacious home in the very popular Cameron Wood. Master suite on main floor. Oversized bedrooms upstairs with walk in closets. Quiet cul-de-sac lot with mature trees. 2-story great room and huge screened in porch.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
McAlpine
1 Unit Available
11115 Harrowfield Rd
11115 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
927 sqft
Freshly painted 2 bedroom, two bath condo off of Carmel Road near Johnston Road. Second floor with large balcony and exterior storage. Terrific location near restuarants, shopping, entertainment and employment centers.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Ballantyne East
46 Units Available
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1406 sqft
Along beautiful Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Camden Ballantyne apartments boasts a swimming pool, garage, dog park, tennis courts, playgrounds and volleyball court. Aged walnut flooring, plus full-size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Ballantyne West
22 Units Available
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Foxcroft
29 Units Available
Solis Southpark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,287
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,194
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1205 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Montclaire South
20 Units Available
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,006
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,446
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Starmount Forest
39 Units Available
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Brown Road
15 Units Available
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
City Guide for Pineville, NC

Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pineville, NC

Finding an apartment in Pineville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

