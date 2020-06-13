153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC

Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more