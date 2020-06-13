153 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC
Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.
Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more
Finding an apartment in Pineville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.