/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with pool
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Pineville
12832 Flagstone Drive
12832 Flagstone Drive, Pineville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
One bedroom - one bath - living room - full kitchen - two tv's included (bedroom wall mount and Living room large flat screen TV) along with high end all pay channel cable package.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pineville
3036 graceland Circle
3036 Graceland Cir, Pineville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2142 sqft
This beautiful modern home built in 2018 may be a townhouse, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.
Results within 1 mile of Pineville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
27 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,158
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Seven Eagles
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Seven Eagles
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$992
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9451 S Vicksburg Park Ct
9451 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
South Charlotte Area- Park Walk - Subdivision 2bed/2bath Condo - AVAILABLE 7.1.20 Updated ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with new low maintenance lvt flooring in the main living/dining area’s. New carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7407 Dominion Park Lane
7407 Dominion Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1156 sqft
The Palmer brings you unparalleled luxury, featuring chef-inspired kitchens and designer details, all without sacrificing comfort.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
675 Rock Lake Glen
675 Rock Lake Gln, York County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom in Cole Creek Subdivision - Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom town home located in the gated Cole Creek Subdivision of Fort Mill. A great floor-plan with laminate wood floors and crown molding throughout the main level.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crossing
9254 Kings Canyon Drive
9254 Kings Canyon Drive, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1064 sqft
Great 2 bed/ 2 bath 2nd floor condo with cathedral ceiling, balcony, updated kitchen with granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom has access to its own bathroom with lots of closet space.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
911 Forbes Road
911 Forbes Road, Lancaster County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3185 sqft
The designer package is loaded with features you will admire!Meticulously maintained this piece of gem located on a cul-de-sac lot is ready to move in.Flowing with gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level & upgraded interior trim throughout.
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Ballantyne West
13816 Dansington Court
13816 Dansington Court, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1212 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,212 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
McAlpine
11102 Harrowfield Road
11102 Harrowfield Road, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Huge Bedrooms 2 Baths near Ballantyne and I-485 - Property Id: 310261 2 huge bedrooms 2 bath condo in excellent condition and remodeled, near I-485 and Ballantyne. Property is on bus line.
Results within 5 miles of Pineville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
38 Units Available
Starmount Forest
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$901
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Montclaire South
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
14 Units Available
Madison Park
Cielo
4943 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,149
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1234 sqft
Residents love the easy access to Park Road Shopping Center and Marion Diehl Park. The WiFi Lounge and parking garage are huge draws for this smoke-free community. Apartments feature courtyard views and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$988
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,776
1349 sqft
Units include amenities like bathtub, fireplace, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Community features racquetball, tennis, trash valet, pool and volleyball. Great location in Charlotte, close to restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1098 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
22 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Whitehall Parc
8024 Whitehall Executive Center Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,047
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, and a cable and internet package. Dogs and cats welcome. Proximity to I-485 convenient for commuters. Charlotte Premium Outlets and Renaissance Park Golf Course both a short drive away.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Provincetowne
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,059
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1410 sqft
Camden Stonecrest's one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, carpeting, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Pet-friendly with BBQ facilities and community clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
13 Units Available
Sterling
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1416 sqft
River Birch is the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of an apartment home community in Charlotte, NC.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Olde Providence South
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with bay windows and fireplaces. Residents get access to a 24-hour fitness center, fire pit and playground. Close to Carmel Country Club. Easy access to I-485.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
25 Units Available
Beverly Woods
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC