14002 Green Birch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to Family room so it is a wonderful entertaining home. Family room has a fireplace for those cold winter evenings.Large Master Bedroom with Dual closets lead into a great Bathroom with dual sinks ,shower and garden tub. Four more bedrooms upstairs which include a Jack and Jill bathroom and another bathroom. One bedroom easily converted to a bonus room. Home has two car garage and back patio.



(RLNE4571020)