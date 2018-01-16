All apartments in Pineville
Location

14002 Green Birch Drive, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14002 Green Birch Drive · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2770 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- Lovely neighborhood close to restaurants,Carolina Place Mall,and Ballantyne. Well maintained corner lot. Great open design with a beautiful kitchen. Kitchen has warm stained cabinets,granite countertops and Stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to Family room so it is a wonderful entertaining home. Family room has a fireplace for those cold winter evenings.Large Master Bedroom with Dual closets lead into a great Bathroom with dual sinks ,shower and garden tub. Four more bedrooms upstairs which include a Jack and Jill bathroom and another bathroom. One bedroom easily converted to a bonus room. Home has two car garage and back patio.

(RLNE4571020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14002 Green Birch Drive have any available units?
14002 Green Birch Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14002 Green Birch Drive have?
Some of 14002 Green Birch Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14002 Green Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14002 Green Birch Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14002 Green Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14002 Green Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14002 Green Birch Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14002 Green Birch Drive does offer parking.
Does 14002 Green Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14002 Green Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14002 Green Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 14002 Green Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14002 Green Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 14002 Green Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14002 Green Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14002 Green Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14002 Green Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14002 Green Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
