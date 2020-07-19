All apartments in Pineville
Find more places like 12020 Virginia Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pineville, NC
/
12020 Virginia Pine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12020 Virginia Pine Lane

12020 Virginia Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pineville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12020 Virginia Pine Lane, Pineville, NC 28134
Pineville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4BD/2.5BA home in Carolina Village features many upgrades. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances including a gas range. Open floorplan flows directly to dining and living area. Walk out to large covered deck, perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms plus an office and loft area. Master bathroom features dual sink vanity, garden tub, glass shower and large walk-in closet. Attached two car garage.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have any available units?
12020 Virginia Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pineville, NC.
What amenities does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have?
Some of 12020 Virginia Pine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12020 Virginia Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12020 Virginia Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12020 Virginia Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12020 Virginia Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12020 Virginia Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Charleston Row at Parkway Crossing
12103 Monkstown Dr
Pineville, NC 28134

Similar Pages

Pineville 3 BedroomsPineville Apartments with Balconies
Pineville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPineville Apartments with Parking
Pineville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC
Belmont, NCLincolnton, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCMonroe, NCKannapolis, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College