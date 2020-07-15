Adorable Brick Ranch fully remodeled. All new laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen. The living room and kitchen are an open and spacious. You'll enjoy the screened in porch overlooking a large yard. Storage shed included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1469 Highway 70A East have any available units?
1469 Highway 70A East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Level, NC.
What amenities does 1469 Highway 70A East have?
Some of 1469 Highway 70A East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Highway 70A East currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Highway 70A East is not currently offering any rent specials.