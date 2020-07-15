All apartments in Pine Level
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

1469 Highway 70A East

1469 US 70a · No Longer Available
Location

1469 US 70a, Pine Level, NC 27576

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Adorable Brick Ranch fully remodeled. All new laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen. The living room and kitchen are an open and spacious. You'll enjoy the screened in porch overlooking a large yard. Storage shed included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 Highway 70A East have any available units?
1469 Highway 70A East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Level, NC.
What amenities does 1469 Highway 70A East have?
Some of 1469 Highway 70A East's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 Highway 70A East currently offering any rent specials?
1469 Highway 70A East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 Highway 70A East pet-friendly?
No, 1469 Highway 70A East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Level.
Does 1469 Highway 70A East offer parking?
No, 1469 Highway 70A East does not offer parking.
Does 1469 Highway 70A East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 Highway 70A East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 Highway 70A East have a pool?
No, 1469 Highway 70A East does not have a pool.
Does 1469 Highway 70A East have accessible units?
No, 1469 Highway 70A East does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 Highway 70A East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1469 Highway 70A East has units with dishwashers.
Does 1469 Highway 70A East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1469 Highway 70A East has units with air conditioning.
