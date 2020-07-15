1469 Highway 70A East

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Adorable Brick Ranch fully remodeled. All new laminate flooring throughout, updated kitchen. The living room and kitchen are an open and spacious. You'll enjoy the screened in porch overlooking a large yard. Storage shed included.