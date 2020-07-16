Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

125 Sunny Point Drive, Richlands, NC - Beautiful, warm, and inviting home in the Sunny Point subdivision. This home has 3 bedrooms and an ADDITIONAL ROOM with a closet! The downstairs features a den or formal living room area, dining room and large family room/great room with an electric fireplace. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling. The large attached bath has double sinks and separate tub and shower. The back yard is fenced and has trees along the back that create some privacy and shade. There is also a deck on which you can enjoy the view. APPLICANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. Pets negotiable with prior permission from owner and $150 per pet nonrefundable fee. Square footage and acreage populated from Onslow County tax data.



