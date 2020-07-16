All apartments in Onslow County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

125 Sunny Point Drive

125 Sunny Point Drive · (910) 455-5328
Location

125 Sunny Point Drive, Onslow County, NC 28574

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 125 Sunny Point Drive · Avail. now

$1,235

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
125 Sunny Point Drive, Richlands, NC - Beautiful, warm, and inviting home in the Sunny Point subdivision. This home has 3 bedrooms and an ADDITIONAL ROOM with a closet! The downstairs features a den or formal living room area, dining room and large family room/great room with an electric fireplace. The master bedroom features a tray ceiling. The large attached bath has double sinks and separate tub and shower. The back yard is fenced and has trees along the back that create some privacy and shade. There is also a deck on which you can enjoy the view. APPLICANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS. Pets negotiable with prior permission from owner and $150 per pet nonrefundable fee. Square footage and acreage populated from Onslow County tax data.

(RLNE2480062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Sunny Point Drive have any available units?
125 Sunny Point Drive has a unit available for $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 125 Sunny Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
125 Sunny Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Sunny Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Sunny Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 125 Sunny Point Drive offer parking?
No, 125 Sunny Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 125 Sunny Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Sunny Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Sunny Point Drive have a pool?
No, 125 Sunny Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 125 Sunny Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 125 Sunny Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Sunny Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Sunny Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Sunny Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Sunny Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
