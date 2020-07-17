Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher some paid utils microwave internet access carpet

115 Meadowview Rd. #1 Available 08/07/20 Nice 2 Bedroom Duplex-115 Meadowview Rd. #1 - Like new duplexes that are tucked away at the end of a private road in a beautiful/quaint country setting. As you drive down this private road, you'll pass by the adorable miniature horses. Once you pull up to this unit, you'll be amazed as to how nice it is! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom includes a large kitchen/dining area, ceramic tile flooring, newer carpet, and newer wood-grain vinyl flooring. This property won't last long! Lawn care and trash is included with the rent!!



This home pet friendly! No dangerous breeds allowed!



This property is in the following school districts: Meadowview Elementary School, Southwest Middle School, Southwest High School.



For a more detailed view of this home, please click the following link or copy and paste the link into your URL internet browser bar: https://www.flexmls.com/share/3Yn7A/115-Meadowview-Road-1-Jacksonville-NC-28540



If you are interested in seeing this home, please contact your real estate agent today! If you are not working with a real estate agent, please call CHOICE Realty at (910)577-1000 and one of our friendly real estate agents will be happy to assist you!



(RLNE3407123)