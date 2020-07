Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8

Cute Bungalow Style home for rent in Oak Ridge NC. YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED ! - 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Enclosed back porch. Large yard taken care of by owner. Open floor plan with large kitchen and living area. No Pets.

Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC

rent@piedmontrentalhomes.com

Qualifications include credit score over 600, verified income of 3 and 1/2 times the rent monthly, NOT Section 8 eligible, no co-signers and no prior evictions.



(RLNE4915093)