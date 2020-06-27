All apartments in Mount Holly
Find more places like 226 Highland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Holly, NC
/
226 Highland Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:44 PM

226 Highland Street

226 Highland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Holly
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

226 Highland Street, Mount Holly, NC 28120

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now***

Adorable recently renovated robins egg blue home is move-in ready. A cute covered front porch and fenced backyard with patio are provided for outdoor fun. Enjoy entertaining in your sunny living/dining room with a spacious eat-in applianced kitchen. This home has a master on the main with private BA plus 2 more spacious bedrooms.Located in a great area in Mount Holly with close proximity to Whitewater Center and Catawba River and hiking trails plus restaurants and shopping. Something for everyone! Come by this home today.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: East Gaston High School;
Middle school: Mount Holly Middle School;
Elementary school: Rankin Elementary School;
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Highland Street have any available units?
226 Highland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Holly, NC.
Is 226 Highland Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 Highland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Highland Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 Highland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Holly.
Does 226 Highland Street offer parking?
No, 226 Highland Street does not offer parking.
Does 226 Highland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Highland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Highland Street have a pool?
No, 226 Highland Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 Highland Street have accessible units?
No, 226 Highland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Highland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Highland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Highland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Highland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive
Mount Holly, NC 28120

Similar Pages

Mount Holly 1 BedroomsMount Holly 2 Bedrooms
Mount Holly 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMount Holly Accessible Apartments
Mount Holly Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College