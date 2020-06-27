226 Highland Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

***Available Now***



Adorable recently renovated robins egg blue home is move-in ready. A cute covered front porch and fenced backyard with patio are provided for outdoor fun. Enjoy entertaining in your sunny living/dining room with a spacious eat-in applianced kitchen. This home has a master on the main with private BA plus 2 more spacious bedrooms.Located in a great area in Mount Holly with close proximity to Whitewater Center and Catawba River and hiking trails plus restaurants and shopping. Something for everyone! Come by this home today.



Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: East Gaston High School;

Middle school: Mount Holly Middle School;

Elementary school: Rankin Elementary School;

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.