31 Apartments under $900 for rent in Morrisville, NC
There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!
Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Morrisville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $900 in Morrisville in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $900 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.