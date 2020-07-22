Apartment List
/
NC
/
morrisville
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:22 PM

31 Apartments under $900 for rent in Morrisville, NC

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Morrisville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:22 PM
3 Units Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
26 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
34 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Haven at Research Triangle Park
3001 New Haven Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-540 and the Research Triangle Park area. A recently renovated community featuring fireplaces, granite countertops, and hardwood floors. On-site pool, playground, gym, and business center. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Triangle Park
5011 S Alston Ave, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$824
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy renovated one, two or three bedroom apartment homes complete with renovated kitchens, flooring and appliances. Our swimming pool, tennis court, large clubhouse and on-site laundry room are sure to exceed your expectations.

1 of 5

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Anderson Court
102 Anderson Court, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
667 sqft
The Lakehurst Beautifully renovated 667 sq ft 1 Bedroom home in desirable Cary location Welcome home to Woodcreek Apartments, conveniently located in Cary with easy access to I-40 and I-440.
Results within 10 miles of Morrisville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Sumter Square
613 Charleston Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and NC State Fairgrounds, these homes feature walk-in closets, plush carpeting and private patios. The pet-friendly community has playgrounds, tennis courts and two swimming pools for residents.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
The Falls
4518 Tournament Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$842
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
778 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Clarion Crossing
1141 Crab Orchard Dr, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$844
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1068 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Village of Pickwick
4016 Twickenham Ct, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$838
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1308 sqft
Cozy apartments with walk-in closets, W/D hookup and breakfast bar in kitchen. Tenants have access to a grill area and swimming pool. Near Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Close to Lake Crabtree County Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
Southpoint Crossing
1800 Southpoint Crossing Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1226 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly apartments near The Streets of Southpoint and I-40, NCCU, UNC, Duke and Research Triangle Park. Gourmet kitchens, large pantry, spacious closets, oversized windows and W/D hookups. Enjoy fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
4 Units Available
Windemere Apartments
2105 Ravenglass Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Set amid a tranquil custom landscaped setting, Windemere apartments are the perfect place to enjoy all the many pleasures of a community in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
25 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Lynn
650 Lake Front Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1008 sqft
ARIUM Lake Lynn is located in Raleigh, North Carolina, provides our residents with relaxing lakeside living, premium amenities, modern accommodations, and affordability in an ultra convenient location that is just minutes from downtown Raleigh,
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
21 Units Available
Pinnacle Ridge Apartments
3611 University Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$785
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1003 sqft
Conveniently located complex close to Duke University, plus shops and restaurants in Durham. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. Resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
15 Units Available
The Parke at Trinity Apartment Homes
5301 Creek Ridge Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$864
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$992
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1356 sqft
Near Route 1728 and I-40. Recently renovated apartments feature a fireplace, extra storage and walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Volleyball court, 24-hour gym, on-site dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
Grand Arbor Reserve Apartment Homes
2419 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on acres of green space close to North Carolina State University. Spacious apartments with French doors, wood-style floors and private outdoor areas. Select units boast wooded views. On-site picnic areas with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
10 Units Available
Millbrook
2121 Paces Forest Ct, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1037 sqft
Millbrook Apartments offers newly renovated 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes in Raleigh's destination shopping and entertainment district, North Hills.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
The Trails of North Hills
1914 Generation Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1375 sqft
The Trails of North Hills, now proudly managed by Pinnacle, is ideally located near I-440, I-40, and I-540 for easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
11 Units Available
ARIUM Lake Johnson
3201 Walnut Crk, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$855
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1100 sqft
Tucked away in 82 acres of beautiful forest, ARIUM Lake Johnson Apartment Homes in Raleigh, North Carolina, warmly invites you to experience a refined, sophisticated lifestyle in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
4 Units Available
The Timbers
5900 Timber Creek Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$876
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
847 sqft
This pet-friendly community has its own gym, tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. There's also plenty of shopping just a short drive away at the Pleasant Valley Promenade.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Valley Terrace
2836 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL TOUR! Renewed and Refreshed. Come get reacquainted with a classic. Valley Terrace located off Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd offers REAL HARDWOOD floors & an exceptional location close to Duke University. Welcome to the Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Amber Oaks
3501 Century Oaks Dr, Durham, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL TOUR! - CLICK HERE! Amber Oaks Apartments is located at 3501 Century Oaks Rd Durham, NC and is managed by Wellington Advisors, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 21 at 02:47 PM
$
18 Units Available
University Park
Logan & Chamberlain
102 Logan Court, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,489
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1094 sqft
Raleigh's newest student community opening Fall 2019 is conveniently located just steps off Hillsborough, less than a mile from North Carolina State University and everything Raleigh has to offer.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
927 Jones Circle
927 Jones Circle, Durham County, NC
Studio
$875
Gorgeous Hardwood Floors - 3 bedrooms, one bath, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Separate dining room off the kitchen. Washer dryer connections are in the kitchen. Central gas heat and 3 window air conditioners will be installed.
City Guide for Morrisville, NC

There's a lot of big tech companies in Morrisville, like IBM, AT&amp;T, Time Warner, etc. Watch out, San Francisco!

Morrisville calls itself "the heart of the triangle," because it is located in the "Research Triangle" which is the region comprised of North Carolina State University, Duke University, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Morrisville is a small town with a country feel. However, it offers access to some of the most cosmopolitan and intellectual places in the south, which makes for a vibrant and exciting community. People consider Morrisville to be an idyllic town its neighborhoods are safe, its schools are fantastic, and its parks and outdoors are beautiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $900 in Morrisville, NC

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Morrisville is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $900 in Morrisville in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $900 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Morrisville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMorrisville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMorrisville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMorrisville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMorrisville Accessible ApartmentsMorrisville Apartments under $1,000Morrisville Apartments under $1,100
Morrisville Apartments with BalconiesMorrisville Apartments with GaragesMorrisville Apartments with GymsMorrisville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMorrisville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMorrisville Apartments with Parking
Morrisville Apartments with PoolsMorrisville Apartments with Washer-DryersMorrisville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMorrisville Furnished ApartmentsMorrisville Pet Friendly ApartmentsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NC
Carthage, NCLillington, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCSanford, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Fayetteville Technical Community CollegeFayetteville State University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at Raleigh