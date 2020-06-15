1409 Bay Street

Amenities

Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only. Home has nice sized rooms and a large flat backyard, pretty shade trees in front and back, a covered front porch and back stoop. House has a refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer as a convenience only. Home has Central Heat and Central A/C. City water and sewer amenities. New flooring and fixtures. Great layout for entertaining and everyday living. The home is one block away from the beautiful Calico water view. Walk a few short blocks to Morehead City downtown area with restaurants, shops, shows, city hall, marina, the best fishing on the East Coast, nightlife, etc. Short drive or bike ride to beaches, Beaufort, hospital, college, Cherry Point and other employment areas. Walk to the wide Calico waterfront area, which accommodates boating, fishing and other water recreation. Million dollar homes in view across the water. Public boat slip access is around the corner and connects to the Inter-Coastal Waterway.



ATTENTION BOATERS: If you have a boat, a waterfront lot a few blocks away can be made available for a very attractive storage price.



Contact Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 text or swashington@brickstone management.com



No Pets Allowed



