All apartments in Morehead City
Find more places like 1409 Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morehead City, NC
/
1409 Bay Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1409 Bay Street

1409 Bay Street · (770) 728-3027 ext. 5115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morehead City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1409 Bay Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1409 Bay Street · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home in heart of historic downtown Morehead City! - Charming three (3) bedroom home in the heart of the historic downtow Morehead City (located in Carteret County) available for LONG TERM rental only. Home has nice sized rooms and a large flat backyard, pretty shade trees in front and back, a covered front porch and back stoop. House has a refrigerator, stove/oven and washer/dryer as a convenience only. Home has Central Heat and Central A/C. City water and sewer amenities. New flooring and fixtures. Great layout for entertaining and everyday living. The home is one block away from the beautiful Calico water view. Walk a few short blocks to Morehead City downtown area with restaurants, shops, shows, city hall, marina, the best fishing on the East Coast, nightlife, etc. Short drive or bike ride to beaches, Beaufort, hospital, college, Cherry Point and other employment areas. Walk to the wide Calico waterfront area, which accommodates boating, fishing and other water recreation. Million dollar homes in view across the water. Public boat slip access is around the corner and connects to the Inter-Coastal Waterway.

ATTENTION BOATERS: If you have a boat, a waterfront lot a few blocks away can be made available for a very attractive storage price.

Contact Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 text or swashington@brickstone management.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2088029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Bay Street have any available units?
1409 Bay Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1409 Bay Street have?
Some of 1409 Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Bay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Bay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Bay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morehead City.
Does 1409 Bay Street offer parking?
No, 1409 Bay Street does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Bay Street have a pool?
No, 1409 Bay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1409 Bay Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1409 Bay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Morehead City 2 BedroomsMorehead City 3 Bedrooms
Morehead City Apartments with BalconyMorehead City Apartments with Parking
Morehead City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCNewport, NC
Piney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity