1208 Avery Street

BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to gorgeous water outside your door! Large backyard. Walk to downtown waterfront shops and all that Morehead City has to offer. If you love boating and water and being able to walk to downtown shops, this place is for you! Available for long term rental. Short walk to public boat launch, parks and other access, waterfront shops and amenities of downtown historic Morehead City just steps away. Great location--convenient to hospital, college, Cherry Point, beach, etc. Minutes to beaches. Available immediately for good credit tenant. Around corner from new City Hall. Must be able to pass credit and criminal background screenings. Pets allowed with pet fee.



Please contact Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com



