Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:28 AM

1208 Avery Street

1208 Avery Street · (770) 728-3027 ext. 5115
Location

1208 Avery Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 Avery Street · Avail. now

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF FULL WATERFRONT IN BACKYARD in Historic Downtown Morehead City! Cute 2 bdrm/1 ba -- walk to water, shops downtown Morehead City - Cute, updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath downtown Morehead City home on a nice big lot backing up to gorgeous water outside your door! Large backyard. Walk to downtown waterfront shops and all that Morehead City has to offer. If you love boating and water and being able to walk to downtown shops, this place is for you! Available for long term rental. Short walk to public boat launch, parks and other access, waterfront shops and amenities of downtown historic Morehead City just steps away. Great location--convenient to hospital, college, Cherry Point, beach, etc. Minutes to beaches. Available immediately for good credit tenant. Around corner from new City Hall. Must be able to pass credit and criminal background screenings. Pets allowed with pet fee.

Please contact Shannon Washington at 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com

(RLNE2470166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Avery Street have any available units?
1208 Avery Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1208 Avery Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Avery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Avery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Avery Street is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Avery Street offer parking?
No, 1208 Avery Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Avery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Avery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Avery Street have a pool?
No, 1208 Avery Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Avery Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 Avery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Avery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Avery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Avery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Avery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
