1000 Fisher Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious, charming 2 bath corner lot home for rent on tree-lined street 2 blks to water and shops - Very large and spacious bungalow with 7 rooms. Covered porch home on a charming, tree-lined street convenient to everything. Home includes 2 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms plus office or kid/baby crib room, laundry hook-ups, kitchen, dining/living room. Lots of cabinets, oversized foyer and big rooms. Fenced in yard. Washer/dryer hookup. Corner lot. Available for long term rental. Large and deep covered porch for relaxing to saltwater breezes. Outstanding location: 2 block walk to water connected to ICW. Short few block walk to Morehead City Downtown Waterfront, including more boat and other access, shops, restaurants and entertainment and amenities. Minutes to beaches. Convenient to hospital, local college, Cherry Point, beach, etc. Around corner from new City Hall. House has side entrance, a large fenced backyard (large for downtown living standards) and nice sized shed for tenant to use.



Brickstone Management 919-589-7600. mhc@brickstonemanagement.com



(RLNE2088039)