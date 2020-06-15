All apartments in Morehead City
Find more places like 1000 Fisher Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Morehead City, NC
/
1000 Fisher Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1000 Fisher Street

1000 Fisher Street · (252) 773-9210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Morehead City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1000 Fisher Street, Morehead City, NC 28557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 Fisher Street · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious, charming 2 bath corner lot home for rent on tree-lined street 2 blks to water and shops - Very large and spacious bungalow with 7 rooms. Covered porch home on a charming, tree-lined street convenient to everything. Home includes 2 full bathrooms, 2 bedrooms plus office or kid/baby crib room, laundry hook-ups, kitchen, dining/living room. Lots of cabinets, oversized foyer and big rooms. Fenced in yard. Washer/dryer hookup. Corner lot. Available for long term rental. Large and deep covered porch for relaxing to saltwater breezes. Outstanding location: 2 block walk to water connected to ICW. Short few block walk to Morehead City Downtown Waterfront, including more boat and other access, shops, restaurants and entertainment and amenities. Minutes to beaches. Convenient to hospital, local college, Cherry Point, beach, etc. Around corner from new City Hall. House has side entrance, a large fenced backyard (large for downtown living standards) and nice sized shed for tenant to use.

Brickstone Management 919-589-7600. mhc@brickstonemanagement.com

(RLNE2088039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Fisher Street have any available units?
1000 Fisher Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1000 Fisher Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Fisher Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Fisher Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Fisher Street is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Fisher Street offer parking?
No, 1000 Fisher Street does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Fisher Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Fisher Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Fisher Street have a pool?
No, 1000 Fisher Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Fisher Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 Fisher Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Fisher Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Fisher Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Fisher Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Fisher Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1000 Fisher Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Morehead City 2 BedroomsMorehead City 3 Bedrooms
Morehead City Apartments with BalconyMorehead City Apartments with Parking
Morehead City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, NCNew Bern, NCSneads Ferry, NCBeaufort, NCNewport, NC
Piney Green, NCHavelock, NCEmerald Isle, NCJames City, NC
Swansboro, NCRiver Bend, NCFairfield Harbour, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Craven Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity