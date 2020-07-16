110 Grampian Way

Amenities

Nestled on a wooded hill in Highland Trails, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has gleaming hardwood floors and tile baths. The open floor plan offers plenty of space for family living. Bookcases flank the brick fireplace in the family room. The spacious kitchen has room to eat-in or an additional prep table. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms and convenient washer and dryer. A brick walled patio extends the living area for the enjoyment of the forested 1+ acre lot. The garage has ample space for 2 cars with storage room left over. Easy commute to Ft. Bragg, Camp Mackall and downtown Southern Pines. Tenant Occupied. AVAILABLE JULY 1