Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

110 Grampian Way

110 Grampian Way · No Longer Available
Location

110 Grampian Way, Moore County, NC 28387
Highland Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nestled on a wooded hill in Highland Trails, this 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch has gleaming hardwood floors and tile baths. The open floor plan offers plenty of space for family living. Bookcases flank the brick fireplace in the family room. The spacious kitchen has room to eat-in or an additional prep table. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms and convenient washer and dryer. A brick walled patio extends the living area for the enjoyment of the forested 1+ acre lot. The garage has ample space for 2 cars with storage room left over. Easy commute to Ft. Bragg, Camp Mackall and downtown Southern Pines. Tenant Occupied. AVAILABLE JULY 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Grampian Way have any available units?
110 Grampian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moore County, NC.
What amenities does 110 Grampian Way have?
Some of 110 Grampian Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Grampian Way currently offering any rent specials?
110 Grampian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Grampian Way pet-friendly?
No, 110 Grampian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moore County.
Does 110 Grampian Way offer parking?
Yes, 110 Grampian Way offers parking.
Does 110 Grampian Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Grampian Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Grampian Way have a pool?
No, 110 Grampian Way does not have a pool.
Does 110 Grampian Way have accessible units?
No, 110 Grampian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Grampian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Grampian Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Grampian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Grampian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
