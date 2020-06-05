721 Forest Valley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1400 square feet. It has an open concept living room and dining room with fire place and vaulted ceiling and spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and private full bath with dual vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Upgraded durable flooring throughout. The house is on a cul-de-sac lot with good size back yard and patio. Located just a couple blocks from historic downtown Monroe. Easy commute to Indian Trail and easy access to Hwy 74. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1375 deposit.