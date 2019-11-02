4126 Waxwood Drive

Amenities

MASTER BR ON MAIN LEVEL + ONE SECONDARY BR & 2nd FULL BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. Two more BRs + bonus/bedroom upstairs with a 3rd full bath! This spacious 4 BR + bonus/5th BR, 3 full bath home has 2650 s.f. Located in Hamilton Place subdivision on 1/3 acre. Offers beautiful hardwood floors, granite counter tops, backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area with sunny bay window that overlooks a huge backyard. Separate dining room. Fantastic master BR has sitting room and cove ceiling, two large closets and a master bath with garden tub and separate vanities. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME!