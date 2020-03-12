4112 Chatterleigh Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home with 2-car garage in tranquil Hamilton Place! Gorgeous wood floors throughout main level w/ neutral paint palette to an inviting open-floor style plan. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to breakfast area and amazing living room. Flex office space adjacent to iiving room. Vaulted ceilings to living room and master bedroom. Neutral carpets in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom and ensuite bath. Huge, fully fenced back yard with over-sized tiered deck and Leonard storage shed! Quick access to I-485! Short drive to Charlotte and only minutes to Indian Trail and Matthews. Union County schools! This property is move-in ready and ready to call home!



**WE DO NOT ADVERTISE on Craigslist or any social media platforms!!!