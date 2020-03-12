All apartments in Monroe
4112 Chatterleigh Drive

4112 Chatterleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4112 Chatterleigh Drive, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom home with 2-car garage in tranquil Hamilton Place! Gorgeous wood floors throughout main level w/ neutral paint palette to an inviting open-floor style plan. Spacious kitchen with granite counters open to breakfast area and amazing living room. Flex office space adjacent to iiving room. Vaulted ceilings to living room and master bedroom. Neutral carpets in bedrooms and ceramic tile in bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom and ensuite bath. Huge, fully fenced back yard with over-sized tiered deck and Leonard storage shed! Quick access to I-485! Short drive to Charlotte and only minutes to Indian Trail and Matthews. Union County schools! This property is move-in ready and ready to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive have any available units?
4112 Chatterleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive have?
Some of 4112 Chatterleigh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4112 Chatterleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Chatterleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Chatterleigh Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Chatterleigh Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4112 Chatterleigh Drive offers parking.
Does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Chatterleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 4112 Chatterleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 4112 Chatterleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4112 Chatterleigh Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Chatterleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Chatterleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

