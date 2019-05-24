3404 Neely Evans Court

Amenities

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story craftsman style home with 2-car garage. Open kitchen leads into family room. Hardwoods throughout downstairs with elegant archways, and gorgeous wainscoting details. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and island. Deluxe Master Suite with tray ceilings and huge walk-in closet. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower with seating, and granite dual vanity. Washer and dryer included. Community pool and playground. Convenient to Indian Trail. Application Fee $60 per person