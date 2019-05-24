All apartments in Monroe
3404 Neely Evans Court
Last updated May 24 2019 at 3:45 PM

3404 Neely Evans Court

3404 Neely Evans Court · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Neely Evans Court, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2-story craftsman style home with 2-car garage. Open kitchen leads into family room. Hardwoods throughout downstairs with elegant archways, and gorgeous wainscoting details. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and island. Deluxe Master Suite with tray ceilings and huge walk-in closet. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower with seating, and granite dual vanity. Washer and dryer included. Community pool and playground. Convenient to Indian Trail. Application Fee $60 per person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Neely Evans Court have any available units?
3404 Neely Evans Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 3404 Neely Evans Court have?
Some of 3404 Neely Evans Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Neely Evans Court currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Neely Evans Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Neely Evans Court pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Neely Evans Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 3404 Neely Evans Court offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Neely Evans Court offers parking.
Does 3404 Neely Evans Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3404 Neely Evans Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Neely Evans Court have a pool?
Yes, 3404 Neely Evans Court has a pool.
Does 3404 Neely Evans Court have accessible units?
No, 3404 Neely Evans Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Neely Evans Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Neely Evans Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Neely Evans Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3404 Neely Evans Court has units with air conditioning.
