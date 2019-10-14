All apartments in Monroe
Location

305 East Hudson Street, Monroe, NC 28112
Downtown Monroe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
Available 2 bedroom/1 bath Rental very close to downtown Monroe, shopping, hospital and schools. Walk to downtown restaurants. Duplex Unit that was just recently painted and professionally cleaned. Brand new stove and window AC unit. Comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer connections. Covered front porch and large backyard. No smoking inside. No pets on property. This is for Unit B.

Must fill out an application and pay $30 non-refundable background/criminal background check. Must have rent and security deposit ready at signing of lease. Must show proof of employment or the ability to pay rent. No Evictions and must have a credit score of 600 or above. Convictions on a case by case basis Any signed lease will need to get utilities turned on with the City of Monroe immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E Hudson Street have any available units?
305 E Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 305 E Hudson Street have?
Some of 305 E Hudson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 E Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 E Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 305 E Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 E Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 305 E Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 E Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 305 E Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 E Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 305 E Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 E Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 E Hudson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 E Hudson Street has units with air conditioning.
