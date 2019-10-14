305 E Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Available 2 bedroom/1 bath Rental very close to downtown Monroe, shopping, hospital and schools. Walk to downtown restaurants. Duplex Unit that was just recently painted and professionally cleaned. Brand new stove and window AC unit. Comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer connections. Covered front porch and large backyard. No smoking inside. No pets on property. This is for Unit B.



Must fill out an application and pay $30 non-refundable background/criminal background check. Must have rent and security deposit ready at signing of lease. Must show proof of employment or the ability to pay rent. No Evictions and must have a credit score of 600 or above. Convictions on a case by case basis Any signed lease will need to get utilities turned on with the City of Monroe immediately.