202 S Crawford St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 level home in Historic Downtown Monroe NC. Totally renovated with gorgeous original hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite, maple cabinets and custom fixtures. Stainless steel appliances. See-thru fireplace between living and dining rooms. First floor bedroom/office with French doors. Thoughtful great room/loft/bonus upstairs with wetbar. Wonderful wide front proch and private back deck, big fenced yard with trees and storage. Walking distance to shops, coffee, restaurants. Excellent Union County schools.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.