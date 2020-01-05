All apartments in Monroe
202 S Crawford St
202 S Crawford St

202 South Crawford Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 South Crawford Street, Monroe, NC 28112

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 level home in Historic Downtown Monroe NC. Totally renovated with gorgeous original hardwood floors. Kitchen features granite, maple cabinets and custom fixtures. Stainless steel appliances. See-thru fireplace between living and dining rooms. First floor bedroom/office with French doors. Thoughtful great room/loft/bonus upstairs with wetbar. Wonderful wide front proch and private back deck, big fenced yard with trees and storage. Walking distance to shops, coffee, restaurants. Excellent Union County schools.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Pets must be approved by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 S Crawford St have any available units?
202 S Crawford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 202 S Crawford St have?
Some of 202 S Crawford St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 S Crawford St currently offering any rent specials?
202 S Crawford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 S Crawford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 S Crawford St is pet friendly.
Does 202 S Crawford St offer parking?
No, 202 S Crawford St does not offer parking.
Does 202 S Crawford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 S Crawford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 S Crawford St have a pool?
No, 202 S Crawford St does not have a pool.
Does 202 S Crawford St have accessible units?
No, 202 S Crawford St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 S Crawford St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 S Crawford St has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 S Crawford St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 202 S Crawford St has units with air conditioning.

