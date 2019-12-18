All apartments in Monroe
Find more places like 1417 Williamsburg Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monroe, NC
/
1417 Williamsburg Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

1417 Williamsburg Lane

1417 Williamsburg Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monroe
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1417 Williamsburg Lane, Monroe, NC 28110

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1417 Williamsburg Lane - This immaculate home has been well cared for and recently updated with new carpets and paint. The bright two story great room has a fireplace perfect for a cozy night in. It offers an open floor plan to the loft upstairs as well as the kitchen and dining which makes it great for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is spacious with granite countertops and a pass through to the dining room. Off the kitchen is a beautiful fully fenced-in yard, perfect for Fido! The large master on the main has a spacious bathroom with a soaker tub for relaxing and a walk-in closet with lots of storage! The large bright loft is great and offers plenty of storage. Upstairs you will find the guest bedrooms and bath. Check out the unique bed loft and twinkling stars on the ceiling! The bonus room has built in shelving and a desk, perfect for an office or hangout. This charming community has miles of sidewalks and walking trails. All of this only 3 miles from Target and dining and minutes from the Monroe mall!

(RLNE5387041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Williamsburg Lane have any available units?
1417 Williamsburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monroe, NC.
What amenities does 1417 Williamsburg Lane have?
Some of 1417 Williamsburg Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Williamsburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Williamsburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Williamsburg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Williamsburg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe.
Does 1417 Williamsburg Lane offer parking?
No, 1417 Williamsburg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1417 Williamsburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Williamsburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Williamsburg Lane have a pool?
No, 1417 Williamsburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Williamsburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1417 Williamsburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Williamsburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Williamsburg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 Williamsburg Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1417 Williamsburg Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Monroe 1 BedroomsMonroe 3 Bedrooms
Monroe Apartments with GarageMonroe Apartments with Pool
Monroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Fort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCStallings, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University