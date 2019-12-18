Amenities

1417 Williamsburg Lane - This immaculate home has been well cared for and recently updated with new carpets and paint. The bright two story great room has a fireplace perfect for a cozy night in. It offers an open floor plan to the loft upstairs as well as the kitchen and dining which makes it great for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen is spacious with granite countertops and a pass through to the dining room. Off the kitchen is a beautiful fully fenced-in yard, perfect for Fido! The large master on the main has a spacious bathroom with a soaker tub for relaxing and a walk-in closet with lots of storage! The large bright loft is great and offers plenty of storage. Upstairs you will find the guest bedrooms and bath. Check out the unique bed loft and twinkling stars on the ceiling! The bonus room has built in shelving and a desk, perfect for an office or hangout. This charming community has miles of sidewalks and walking trails. All of this only 3 miles from Target and dining and minutes from the Monroe mall!



(RLNE5387041)