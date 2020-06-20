All apartments in Mebane
Find more places like 203 Briarwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mebane, NC
/
203 Briarwood Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 2:37 AM

203 Briarwood Drive

203 Briarwood Drive · (919) 928-5131 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mebane
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

203 Briarwood Drive, Mebane, NC 27302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1646 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate, beautiful one level home situated on a large lot with extensive landscaping that backs up to a tranquil, winding, tree-lined creek. View from the first floor master bedroom overlooks the park-like back yard. Interior features include a spacious eat in kitchen, a large family room for entertaining, and a separate dining room. Newer carpet and appliances. Lots of closet space and a two-car garage. Quiet neighborhood, with grocery and outlet shopping nearby. Convenient to Triangle and Triad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
203 Briarwood Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 203 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 203 Briarwood Drive's amenities include garage, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
203 Briarwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 203 Briarwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mebane.
Does 203 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 203 Briarwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 203 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 203 Briarwood Drive has a pool.
Does 203 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 203 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 203 Briarwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerfield Crossing
600 Deerfield Trace
Mebane, NC 27302
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd
Mebane, NC 27302
Fieldstone Apartment Homes
510 Quaker Creek Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Alexander Pointe
102 Village Dr
Mebane, NC 27302
Carden Place Apartment Homes
101 Carden Place Dr
Mebane, NC 27302

Similar Pages

Mebane 1 BedroomsMebane 2 Bedrooms
Mebane 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMebane Apartments with Balcony
Mebane Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NC
Wake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCKernersville, NCHolly Springs, NCKnightdale, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCAsheboro, NC
Graham, NCButner, NCJamestown, NCRolesville, NCReidsville, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCCarthage, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeHigh Point University
Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity