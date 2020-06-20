203 Briarwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate, beautiful one level home situated on a large lot with extensive landscaping that backs up to a tranquil, winding, tree-lined creek. View from the first floor master bedroom overlooks the park-like back yard. Interior features include a spacious eat in kitchen, a large family room for entertaining, and a separate dining room. Newer carpet and appliances. Lots of closet space and a two-car garage. Quiet neighborhood, with grocery and outlet shopping nearby. Convenient to Triangle and Triad.