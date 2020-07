Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed parking volleyball court

Newly Renovated – Stylish Interiors – Lush Setting



Enjoy life at Paces Pointe Apartment Homes where around every corner you will discover optimum features waiting to welcome you home. Gather in your new spacious kitchen fully laid out with designer cabinetry and newly refinished countertops or snuggle up in front of authentic wood burning fireplaces. Our Matthews, NC apartments provide plenty of room to make your new nest come alive and opportunities to indulge yourself and unwind at one of our beautifully designed community spaces.