Lowesville, NC
7572 Bluff Point Ln
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

7572 Bluff Point Ln

7572 Bluff Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7572 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC 28037

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Denver - Updated three bedroom townhouse is Waterside Crossing. This spacious townhouse has it all! Wood tile flooring through out the huge open floor plan downstairs, bright white kitchen with island, double door panty, downstairs half bath and a cosy gas fireplace in the great room. Upstairs you'll find a master suite with tray ceilings, his and hers closets, and an ensuite bath, two additional good sized bedrooms, and the laundry room conveniently located on the second floor - no more hauling laundry baskets up and down stairs. Washing machine and dryer are included with the rental, but will not be maintained by the owner. Rental includes access to the neighborhood pool!! Yard maintenance and trash included. Home is pet friendly to one small dog. Please, no cats.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5694420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

