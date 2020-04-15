7572 Bluff Point Ln

Amenities

Three Bedroom Townhouse in Denver - Updated three bedroom townhouse is Waterside Crossing. This spacious townhouse has it all! Wood tile flooring through out the huge open floor plan downstairs, bright white kitchen with island, double door panty, downstairs half bath and a cosy gas fireplace in the great room. Upstairs you'll find a master suite with tray ceilings, his and hers closets, and an ensuite bath, two additional good sized bedrooms, and the laundry room conveniently located on the second floor - no more hauling laundry baskets up and down stairs. Washing machine and dryer are included with the rental, but will not be maintained by the owner. Rental includes access to the neighborhood pool!! Yard maintenance and trash included. Home is pet friendly to one small dog. Please, no cats.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5694420)